RUSADA reinstatement to become major step for IAAF on way to ARAF recognition — coach

Sport
September 16, 0:27 UTC+3 MOSCOW

In 2015, the WADA Independent Commission carried out an investigation into the activities of the ARAF, the Moscow anti-doping laboratory, the RUSADA and the Russian Sports Ministry

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. The All-Russia Athletics Federation (ARAF) might hope for the return to the world’s sport in case the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) is reinstated in the near future, the head coach of Russia’s national team, Yuri Borzakovsky, told TASS.

On Friday, WADA’s independent Compliance Review Committee (CRC) delivered a recommendation to go to WADA’s Executive Committee (ExCo) for the reinstatement of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) when the ExCo meets next on the Seychelles on September 20.

"The reinstatement of RUSADA will become a major step for the ARAF on the way towards its reinstatement. If our anti-doping agency is again compliant with the WADA code, I will repeat, this will become a major step for our federation on the way to its recognition," Borzakovsky said.

"I would prefer not to make haste in claiming that Russian track and field athletes will compete under their country’s flag at the coming international competitions," he told TASS.

"Of course, it is great that the Compliance Review Committee recommended RUSADA be reinstated and this will have a positive effect on the ARAF future. However, until RUSADA is reinstated, I would abstain from any prognosis," he stressed. "Earlier, we have been just a step from reinstatement more than once, but eventually remained in the former status."

In 2015, the WADA Independent Commission carried out an investigation into the activities of the ARAF, the Moscow anti-doping laboratory, the RUSADA and the Russian Sports Ministry.

The commission accused certain athletes and sports officials of doping abuse and involvement in other activities related to violations of international regulations on performance enhancing substances.

The work of the Moscow anti-doping laboratory and RUSADA was eventually suspended. The IAAF in turn decided to suspend ARAF’s membership in the global governing body of athletics and put forward a host of criteria, which the Russian ruling body of track and field sports was obliged to implement in order to restore its membership in the global federation.

The IAAF, however, permitted clean athletes from Russia to participate in the international tournaments under the neutral status until the membership of the ARAF was reinstated.

ADVERTISEMENT