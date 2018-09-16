Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia reached its ultimate goal at Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships — coach

Sport
September 16, 0:22 UTC+3 SOFIA

The last two sets of medals will be up for grabs on Sunday

Irina Viner-Usmanova

Irina Viner-Usmanova

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS, archive

SOFIA, September 15. /TASS/. Russia’s national team has reached its ultimate goal at the 2018 FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Bulgaria, winning two gold and one bronze in Olympic disciplines, head coach Irina Viner-Usmanova said on Saturday.

On Saturday, the Russian team of Mariia Kravtsova, Evgeniia Levanova, Ksenia Poliakova, Anastasia Shishmakova, Anastasiia Tatareva and Maria Tolkacheva won the gold medal in the group all-around. The Russian team scored 46,300 points, followed by Italy (44,825 points) and Bulgaria (42,050).

It was the 11th medal won by Russian athletes at the tournament. As the penultimate day of the global event ended on Saturday, the Russian team has scored seven gold, one silver and three bronze medals.

"The ultimate goal for the competition has been reached, we have won three medals in Olympic disciplines - two gold and one bronze," Viner-Usmanova said.

The last two sets of medals will be up for grabs on Sunday, in the 5 Hoops and 3 Balls & 2 Ropes competitions.

