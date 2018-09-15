RUSADA’s reinstatement may solve all RPC’s problems - official

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. The recommendation of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Compliance Committee to reinstate the currently suspended membership of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) may solve all problems of the Russian Paralympic Committee, RPC First Vice President Pavel Rozhkov told TASS.

On Friday, WADA’s independent Compliance Review Committee (CRC) delivered a recommendation to go to WADA’s Executive Committee (ExCo) for the reinstatement of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) when the ExCo meets next on September 20.

"In general, the news is positive for the RPC since the compliance committee signaled that two key issues for RUSADA similar for the RPC are accepted," Rozhkov said. "This may solve all the RPC’s problems at the WADA Executive Committee’s meeting. The RPC complied with almost all 28 criteria. We are looking forward to September 20."

The RPC is ready to immediately convene a working group for solving all the issues, the official noted.

On August 7, 2016, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) decided to bar the entire Russian team from taking part in the 2016 Summer Paralympics in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on August 23, 2016 upheld the IPC’s ruling that came on the heels of a report delivered a month earlier by the WADA Independent Commission, chaired by Canadian sports law professor Richard McLaren.

Besides collectively punishing the Russian national team by banning it from the Rio Games, the IPC also decided to suspend the RPC membership in the international organization.

Earlier this year, the world’s governing body of Paralympic sports stated that Russia’s membership suspension remained in force since the RPC failed to implement two provisions set out in the roadmap of the IPC Taskforce, which oversees the implementation of the requirements for the RPC reinstatement.