Russian goalkeeper Gabulov terminates contract with Belgian football club Brugge

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Vladimir Gabulov, a goalkeeper of the Russian national football team, announced on Friday that he terminated a contract with Belgium’s Brugge football club, which is one of the most decorated clubs in Belgium being second only to its major rivals Anderlecht FC.

"Yesterday, I officially terminated my contract with Club Brugge," Gabulov said on his Instagram account on Friday. "I want to thank my teammates, club staff and the fans for everything."

"It was an invaluable experience for me," he said. "The Belgian league title with a good team, beautiful city, incredible atmosphere at the stadium - I have got only good memories of my time at Club Brugge."

Gabulov joined Brugge FC after signing an 18-month contract with the Belgian football club on January 3, 2018, leaving Russia’s Arsenal Tula FC. Playing for Brugge, the 34-year-old Russian goalkeeper won the Belgian national championship and the Super Cup of the country. In one of his ten matches’ appearance for the Belgian club Gabulov secured a clean sheet record.

Gabulov is also the two-time winner of the Russian Championship as well as the winner of the national Super Cup. He also played for Russian football clubs Dinamo Moscow, Anzhi, Alania, Kuban and Amkar.

Playing for the Russian national football team as the third choice goalkeeper, Gabulov is the 2008 UEFA Euro Cup bronze medalist and also reached the quarterfinals stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia in July.