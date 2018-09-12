FIFA: Worldwide summer transfers window hits record-high figure of $5.44 bln

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. International football clubs have set a new record spending $5.44 billion on players’ transfers during the 2018 summer registration period, the world’s governing football body, FIFA, announced in its report on Wednesday.

The period of the summer transfer activity was opened between June 1 and September 1, 2018.

"The report is a summary of activity in the International Transfer Matching System (ITMS) by clubs from England, France, Germany, Italy and Spain ("the Big 5") during this year’s summer registration period," a statement from the FIFA reads.

The FIFA announced that within this year’s summer period "8,401 international transfers were completed around the world, and global spending on transfer fees was $5.44 billion," adding that "182 of the 211 FIFA member associations had their registration period open during this period."

Last year FIFA reported a total of 7,590 transfers worth $4.71 billion over the same summer window of footballers’ transfers worldwide.

The statement from FIFA also indicated that "Clubs of the Big 5 accounted for 77.5% of the global spending, having combined for a total of $4.21 billion."

"Compared to last summer, spending by the Big 5 increased by 6.6%, driven by clubs from Italy (+74.7%) and Spain (+42.2%)," according to the FIFA. "Once again, England was the world‘s biggest spender during the period ($1.44 billion).".