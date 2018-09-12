Russian Politics & Diplomacy
John Terry decides against playing for Spartak Moscow FC

Sport
September 12, 20:30 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Spartak Moscow is one of Russia’s most decorated football clubs

John Terry

John Terry

© AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. John Terry, a former captain of England’s national football team and of Chelsea FC, announced on Wednesday his decision against signing a contract with Russian football club Spartak Moscow.

The 37-year-old footballer wrote on his Instagram account that Spartak Moscow is a professional and ambitious club, but he made this decision after holding consultations with his family.

"After considerable thought, I have decided to decline a contract offer from Spartak Moscow," Terry said.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

After considerable thought, I have decided to decline a contract offer from Spartak Moscow. I would like to take the opportunity to thank Spartak and wish them and their supporters well for the rest of the season. They are an ambitious club and I have been very impressed with their professionalism. But after assessing this move with my family, we’ve decided this is not the right move for ourselves at this time. Good Luck Spartak ⚪️ @fcsm_official

Публикация от John Terry (@johnterry.26)

"I would like to take the opportunity to thank Spartak and wish them and their supporters well for the rest of the season," the 37-year-old footballer stated. "They are an ambitious club and I have been very impressed with their professionalism.

"But after assessing this move with my family, we’ve decided this is not the right move for ourselves at this time. Good Luck Spartak," Terry added.

Spartak Moscow is one of Russia’s most decorated football clubs and throughout its almost one century-long history it was 12-time USSR champion, ten-time Russia champion and winner of other numerous titles and trophies.

Show more
