Putin attends junior judo competition in Vladivostok

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin, Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attended the finals of the junior judo competition, which was part of the sporting program of the Fourth Eastern Economic Forum in Russia’s Vladivostok.

The International Jigoro Kano Junior Judo Tournament for under-18 male and female judokas was first held within the frames of the Eastern Economic Forum in 2017. The sports tournament, named after founder of judo wrestling Jigoro Kano, has been officially authorized as an international competition by the International Judo Federation (IJF).

The competition is held under the patronage of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe with the aim to strengthen ties between participating sides in the Russia-hosted economic forum.

The Fourth Eastern Economic Forum is being held in Russia’s Far Eastern city of Vladivostok on September 11-13. TASS is the general information partner and the official photohost agency of the event. The news agency is also the moderator of the forum’s presentation zone.

This year the format of the tournament has been altered and competitions were held in mixed team events in 16 weight categories. Junior judokas under the age of 18 years from five countries - Russia, Japan, Mongolia, China and South Korea - participated in the tournament. Russia was represented by 32 athletes in all weight categories.

Judokas from Russia and Japan reached the final of the tournament, but their clashes on tatami in Vladivostok finished with an equal score of 8-8. Following a draw among all weight categories, two judokas from Russia and Japan in under-90 kg weight category were selected to decide the overall winner.

Russia eventually won the final wrestle clinching the gold of the tournament, while the silver and bronze went to Japan and South Korea respectively. The medals were personally awarded by Russian President Putin, Japanese Prime Minister Abe and Mongolian President Battulga.

After the tournament Putin thanked his colleagues from Japan and Mongolia, the organizers of the tournament as well as its participants saying that it was another step in the development of the sport of judo.

"I would like to extend my congratulations to all participants in the tournament," Putin said. "I want to say that the boys and girls showed us good judo today, including the technique, the fervor and the will for victory."

"Everything we witnessed today honors judo founder Jigoro Kano," the Russian president stated. "I am sure that we will see many of today’s participants on tatamis of future international competitions."

The 65-year-old Russian president, known for his avid support of sports development in Russia, is a black belt holder in judo and he regularly practices.

In 2012, the International Judo Federation granted Putin an eighth Dan for his work to promote this sport. In his youth Putin was judo champion of his home city Leningrad, now called St. Petersburg. In 2008, he starred in the judo video "Let's Learn Judo With Vladimir Putin."

