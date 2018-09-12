Russia still considers bidding to host Summer Olympics after 2030

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. Russia considers an opportunity of bidding to host one of the future editions of the IOC (International Olympic Committee) Summer Olympic Games, but a relevant decision has not been made as of yet, Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov told TASS on Wednesday.

At a meeting with volunteers of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in July, Russian President Vladimir Putin said it was possible that Russia would bid for hosting one of the Summer Olympic Games editions, but added that no particular bid had been submitted.

Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro hosted the 2016 Summer Olympic Games and the next three editions of Summer Olympics are scheduled to be held in Japan’s Tokyo in 2020, France’s Paris in 2024 and in Los Angeles, the United States, in 2028.

"A decision to bid for hosting the Olympic Games must be considered from all aspects including the economic one and the possibility of such bid’s eventual success," Kolobkov said in an interview with TASS speaking on the sidelines of the Fourth Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

The Fourth Eastern Economic Forum is being held in Russia’s Far Eastern city of Vladivostok on September 11-13. TASS is the general information partner and the official photohost agency of the event. The news agency is also the moderator of the forum’s presentation zone.

"The bidding procedure is a time-consuming process," Kolobkov continued. "Before submitting a bid, we must estimate to what extent are we ready to host the Olympics, in the wake of hosting two global forums such as the [2014IOC] Winter Olympic Games and the 2018 [FIFA] World Cup."

Georgy Poltavchenko, the governor of Saint Petersburg, announced earlier in the year that Russia’s second largest city may possibly submit its candidacy for hosting Summer Olympics either in 2032 or 2036. The Russian capital of Moscow hosted the Summer Olympic Games in 1980 and the country’s southern resort city of Sochi hosted the Winter Olympics in 2014.

"We are certainly thinking about this [to bid for Summer Olympics]," the Russian sports minister said. "But we are thinking not only about the Olympics as there are also the Youth Olympic Games and the [FISU] Summer Universiade."

"We think about hosting such major tournaments because they serve to boost the regional development as well as the development of our country in general and contribute into the national economy," Kolobkov said. "This is why we are really thinking about it [hosting the Olympics], but the final decision on this issue is yet to be made."

This summer, Russia hosted its first-ever FIFA World Cup, which kicked off in Moscow with a remarkable opening show at Luzhniki Stadium on the evening of June 14 and ended with a spectacular final match, also played at Luzhniki Stadium, where France soundly defeated Croatia 4-2 to win the much-coveted World Cup Trophy.

The country selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they were Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

In February and March of 2014, the Russian resort city of Sochi hosted the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games, which, according to international sports officials, athletes and visitors, were organized at the highest level possible and provided up-to-date infrastructure at all levels.

Next spring the Russian Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk is set to host the 2019 FISU Winter Universiade. The city with a population of one-million was elected to host the global sports tournament for students at the session of the FISU Executive Committee in Brussels in 2013.

Preparations for the 2019 Winter Universiade, which is scheduled for March 2-12, 2019, are supervised by Russian President Putin.