Russia scores five goals hammering Czech football team in friendly match

ROSTOV-ON-DON, September 10. /TASS/. Russia’s national football team has hammered the Czech team 5-1 in a friendly match.

The game was played in Russia’s southern city of Rostov-on-Don on Monday evening.

The goals were scored by Russia’s Alexei Ionov (8’ and 29’ pen), Anton Zabolotny (24’), Alexander Yerokhin (79’) and Dmitry Poloz (83’). Tomas Soucek scored for the Czech team.

Russia’s striker Artyom Dzyuba and defender Fyodor Kudryashov skipped the game due to minor injuries received during the UEFA Nations League match vs Turkey on September 7. Russia won the game 2-1.

The Czech team failed to make to the 2018 FIFA World Cup. In the Nations League, a new biennial football tournament for men’s national teams of all the 55-member states of the European governing football body, UEFA, the Czech team plays in League B’s Group 1, with Ukraine and Slovakia. The Czech team lost to Ukraine 1-2.

Russia will play its next Nations League match vs Sweden on October 11 in Russia’s westernmost city of Kaliningrad.

The tournament’s participants have been divided into four divisions or Leagues, namely from League A, which enlists the strongest teams, to League D. Each League has been divided into groups and the Russian national team was placed into Group 2 of the League B.

The Russian team shares its group with the national squads of Turkey and Sweden. All teams in the group will have to play two matches against each other (away and at home) and the best team in the group will be eventually promoted to League A, while the 3rd place team will be demoted to League C.

The Nations League format was adopted at the UEFA Congress in Astana on March 27, 2014, and the tournament was aimed at replacing international friendly football fixtures, which sports experts often deemed to be useless.

There are currently 12 teams in League A, 12 teams in League B, 15 teams in League C, and 16 teams in League D. Four nations, finishing in the top of each League, will also qualify for the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup.

The teams finishing in the top of their Leagues will be promoted to League A, which will have the national squads competing next June in the Nations League Finals. Next summer’s tournament will include two semifinals and one final to decide which team becomes the UEFA Nations League champion.

The winner of the new tournament will be awarded with a sterling-silver trophy representing all 55-member nations of the UEFA.