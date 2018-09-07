Russian team roams into semifinals of 2018 FINA Women’s Water Polo World Cup

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. The Russian national water polo team hammered down their opponents from South Africa with confident 26-0 win on Friday to proceed to the semifinals stage of the 2018 FINA Women’s Water Polo World Cup, currently underway in the Russian city of Surgut between September 4 and 9.

In other quarterfinal encounters of the championship in the Russian Siberian city of Surgut, the Spanish team knocked out their rivals from New Zealand with the score of 17-3, the Australian national squad edged out Canada 9-6 and the reigning champions, Team USA, cruised past the Chinese team with 15-5 victory.

Hosts Russia will be playing in the semifinals of the 2018 FINA Women’s Water Polo World Cup against Spain, while the team from the United States will take on Australia. Both semifinal encounters are scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 8.

The 2018 FINA Women’s Water Polo World Cup is held for the 17th time, since the championship was decided to be held once in four years since 2002. The Russian national team never won the championship, which was first held in 1979.