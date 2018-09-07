Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s Kontinental Hockey League raked in over $50 mln over past season

Sport
September 07, 17:33 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Kontinental Hockey League was founded in Russia in 2008

Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexander Shcherbak/TASS

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. The Russia-based Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) chalked up 3.5 billion rubles (over $50.3 million) in revenue for the 2017/2018 season, KHL President Dmitry Chernyshenko told journalists on Friday.

"The Board of Directors approved the distribution of a record-high sum of 400 million rubles among the clubs," Chernyshenko said. "We are very pleased to announce that our revenues are on the rise."

"The total revenue from the past season hit 3.5 billion rubles," the KHL president continued. "Our sponsorship income experienced a 20-percent increase, while the revenues from the sales of broadcasting rights jumped 15%"

The KHL president also said that the league would also shell out about 340 million rubles (about $4.9 million) to the Russian Ice Hockey Federation (RIHF).

Read also

Trump presents Putin with Ovechkin’s NHL jersey and ice hockey puck

"The provisional budget of the KHL stipulated the sum of about 340 million rubles to be paid to the RIHF," Chernyshenko said.

The Russia-based Kontinental Hockey League is also set to expand the number of its members, Chernyshenko continued, as several foreign ice hockey clubs, including from France, intended to join the league starting next season.

"I have said on numerous occasions that we are in negotiations with several clubs and we will come up with statements as soon as we reach the stage of analyzing the applications and financial documents," Chernyshenko said.

"As of now, we are only studying documents, including from French ice hockey clubs, possibly from a club in Paris with its Bercy Arena and perhaps a club from Marseilles as well," the KHL president added.

The Kontinental Hockey League was founded in Russia in 2008 and currently lists 25 professional ice hockey clubs from Russia, Belarus, China, Finland, Kazakhstan, Latvia and Slovakia.

International experts deem the KHL as the premier ice hockey league in Europe and Asia ranking it as the world’s second most important right on the heels of the US-based NHL (National Hockey League).

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ice hockey
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
19
Snapshots of the 2018 World Cup’s most memorable moments
12
Russia through to 2018 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals on penalties win over Spain
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Spacecraft Soyuz MS-09 may have been damaged during tests by manufacturer
2
Putin hopes terrorists in Idlib will wisen up and lay down arms
3
Putin urges Russian special services, military to closely cooperate with Iran, Turkey
4
If US imposes sanctions against India over S-400 deal, all three countries lose — expert
5
US intercepts two Russian strategic bombers near Alaska — media
6
Defense ministry confirms US F-22 jets escorted Russian strategic bombers over Arctic
7
Russian, Turkish and Iranian leaders start third summit on Syrian settlement
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT