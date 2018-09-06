Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian figure skater Trusova sets new world record at ISU Junior Grand Prix in Lithuania

Sport
September 06, 19:58 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The previous world record in ladies’ Junior Grand Prix of Figure Skating belonged to Russia’s Anna Shcherbakova

Alexandra Trusova

Alexandra Trusova

© EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Russian figure skater Alexandra Trusova set a new world record on Thursday in short program of the 2018 ISU (International Skating Union) Junior Grand Prix of Figure Skating, held in Lithuania’s Kaunas on September 5-8.

The judges awarded 74.74 points for the short program performance of the 14-year-old figure skater from Russia.

The previous world record in ladies’ Junior Grand Prix of Figure Skating belonged to Russia’s Anna Shcherbakova, who chalked up 73.18 points in Slovakia’s Bratislava last month.

According to the official website of the ISU "Junior Grand Prix of Figure Skating Series started in 1997 (formerly known as the ISU Junior Series), it includes seven events and the ISU Junior Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final."

The International Skating Union states that "the Series features some of the up and coming skaters of the world and provides young skaters aged 13 to 19 (21 for the male Ice Dance and Pair Skating partners) with the opportunity to compete at a high international level."

