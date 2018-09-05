Russian Olympic chief: Viktor Ahn’s decision to retire and return home ‘deserves respect’

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) expresses its respect regarding a decision of world’s famous short track speed skater Viktor Ahn to wrap up with his sports career and return home to South Korea from Russia, ROC President Stanislav Pozdnyakov told TASS on Wednesday.

Alexei Kravtsov, the president of the Russian Speed Skating Union (RSSU), announced to TASS earlier in the day that the six-time Olympic gold medalist in short track speed skating, Russian national Viktor Ahn, made a decision to wrap up with his sports career.

"Just like any other sports official I sincerely regret that an athlete, who won numerous medals and Olympic awards, is wrapping up with his sports career," Pozdnyakov said in an interview with TASS. "We express our respect in regard to his decision to return to South Korea."

The 32-year-old athlete, who was born in South Korea, had been expected to become the head coach of the Russian national short track speed skating team but Ahn decided against that opportunity.

RSSU President Kravtsov told TASS earlier that "Ahn made a decision to wrap up with his career of an athlete and he has no intentions of working as a coach in Russia."

Speaking about Ahn’s decision, ROC President Pozdnyakov said that the only thing left was "to sincerely thank him for everything he had done for the development of short track speed skating in our country and for his unforgettable performance at the Olympic Games in Sochi."

"All Russian fans will be cherishing this outstanding and unforgettable performance for years to come," Pozdnyakov said. "I want to wish him to have more stamina as well as a successful career."

"I am sure that he will continue devoting his life for the benefit of sports while we will be rejoicing over his future achievements," the ROC chief added.

Late last year, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) suspended the membership of the ROC over doping abuse allegations, but allowed clean Russian athletes to participate in the 2018 Winter Games under the Olympic flag and in the neutral status of an Olympic Athlete from Russia (OAR).

Viktor Ahn was not among the Russian athletes to receive an invitation from the IOC and missed the 2018 Olympics in South Korea’s PyeongChang.

According to RSSU President Kravtsov, Ahn’s suspension from the 2018 Olympics had no impact on his decision to wrap up with sports career, although it was hard for the famous athlete to accept it.

"I do not think that the suspension from taking part in the [2018] Olympics somehow influenced his decision to put an end to sports career," Kravtsov told TASS on Wednesday. "However, it was undoubtedly a huge blow for him."

Viktor Ahn was born in South Korea’s Seoul as Ahn Hyun-Soo and initially competed for his native country’s team. At the 2006 Winter Olympics in Italy’s Turin he brought South Korea three golds and one bronze medal in short track.

After the 2006 Olympics in Turin, a string of injuries kept him sidelined from major short track competitions and before the 2010 Winter Olympics in Canada’s Vancouver he failed to qualify for the South Korean national team.

In 2011, he was granted Russian citizenship and announced his decision to speed skate for Russia at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, where he clinched three gold medals and one bronze medal.

He is also the six-time Overall World Champion, winning the titles in 2003-2007 and in 2014.