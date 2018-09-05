Russian tennis chief says Sharapova to play at 2018 Kremlin Cup in Moscow next month

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova will participate in the upcoming 2018 VTB Kremlin Cup, scheduled to be held in the capital of Moscow between October 11 and 21, Shamil Tarpishchev, the president of the Russian Tennis Federation (RTF), told TASS on Wednesday.

"The line-up of participants in the tournament is electrifying, as 12 players in ladies competitions are currently in the Top 30 of the [WTA] rankings," Tarpishchev said in an interview with TASS. "It will be impossible to predict the winner."

"I would like to point out that there will be no easy-to-win encounters at the Kremlin Cup both in men’s and in ladies’ competitions," the RTF president said.

Tarpishchev said it would be useful for Sharapova to play at the 2018 VTB Kremlin Cup, since she must be psychologically focused not only on major global tennis competitions, but on tournaments such as the upcoming one in the Russian capital.

"Sharapova has been concentrated on major tournaments only," Tarpishchev said. "I have been saying it before that one should not be concentrating on major tournaments only from the point of [psychological] stability."

"Therefore, this tournament [in Moscow] will be useful for Sharapova," he said. "She is already preparing for the Kremlin Cup and intends to put up a better performance compared to last year."

Last year, Sharapova failed to clear the first round of the 2017 VTB Kremlin Cup suffering a straight sets defeat of 7-6 (7-3); 6-4 to Slovakia’s Magdalena Rybarikova. It was the fourth Kremlin Cup in Sharapova’s career. She previously played at the Kremlin Cup tournaments in 2005, 2006 and 2007 and her best result was the quarterfinal stage.

Earlier this week Sharapova was knocked out from the 2018 US Open Grand Slam Tournament after a straight sets defeat inflicted by Spain’s Carla Suarez Navarro (6-4, 6-3).

Sharapova is Russia’s most decorated tennis player having won a total of five Grand Slam tournaments, namely the Australian Open in 2008, the French Open in 2012 and 2014, Wimbledon in 2004 and the US Open in 2006. She also clinched the silver in the 2012 Summer Olympics in London and was the 2008 Federations Cup champion.

After the 15-month long suspension, imposed in 2016 for violating anti-doping regulations, Sharapova made her comeback to tennis in April 2017.

Last October, Sharapova won the 2017 WTA Tianjin Open in China and it was her first tournament to win since May 2015.