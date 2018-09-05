Spartak FC owner says Dutch winger Promes was traded away to plug club’s financial gap

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Russia’s Spartak Moscow FC was forced to trade its Dutch midfielder Quincy Promes in order to patch up its financial losses, which the club incurred after failing to advance in the UEFA Champions League tournament last month, Spartak FC owner Leonid Fedun said on Wednesday.

Spartak Moscow FC announced on August 31 that it reached an agreement with Spanish football club Sevilla on the transfer of the 26-year-old Quincy Promes.

"We had to trade Promes in order to plug the gap in our finances," Fedun said. "Being knocked out from the Champions League was a considerable blow [for the club], not to mention the injuries of the club’s other players. It seems that black magic is plaguing our club since we have so many injuries on the squad."

Spartak Moscow FC failed to qualify for the 2018 UEFA Champions League Group Stage after the club was knocked out last month in the 3rd round of the qualifiers by Greek football club PAOK (2-3 in away match and 0-0 at home). The Russian club is now set to play in the group stage of the UEFA Europa League.

The owner of the legendary Russian football club Spartak confirmed that Promes was traded to Sevilla FC for 21 million euro (over $24.3 million).

"We picked him up for 11 million [euro] and traded him for 21 million [euro]," Fedun said. "Quincy had been personally requesting to let him go and we had good offers from China and England."

Playing for Spartak Moscow FC since 2014, Quincy Promes chalked up a total of 66 goals and 34 assists in 135 matches. The Dutch midfielder is the winner of the 2016/2017 Russian Football Championship and is also the holder of the 2017 Russian Super Cup.

Promes is currently the best scorer among all foreign footballers, who used to play for Spartak FC, and he is also listed among the top-25 of the best scorers in the Russian Premier League (RPL) tournament.