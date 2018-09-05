Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Spartak FC owner says Dutch winger Promes was traded away to plug club’s financial gap

Sport
September 05, 16:10 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The owner of the legendary Russian football club Spartak confirmed that Promes was traded to Sevilla FC for 21 million euro

Share
1 pages in this article
Quincy Promes

Quincy Promes

© AP Photo/Pavel Govolkin

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Russia’s Spartak Moscow FC was forced to trade its Dutch midfielder Quincy Promes in order to patch up its financial losses, which the club incurred after failing to advance in the UEFA Champions League tournament last month, Spartak FC owner Leonid Fedun said on Wednesday.

Spartak Moscow FC announced on August 31 that it reached an agreement with Spanish football club Sevilla on the transfer of the 26-year-old Quincy Promes.

Gallery
10 photo
The first place in the list of highest paid football coaches went to Josep Guardiola, who is manager of German Bundesliga club Bayern Munich. The Spanish manager earns $24 million per season
© AP Photo/Matthias Schrader

Richest people in the world of football

"We had to trade Promes in order to plug the gap in our finances," Fedun said. "Being knocked out from the Champions League was a considerable blow [for the club], not to mention the injuries of the club’s other players. It seems that black magic is plaguing our club since we have so many injuries on the squad."

Spartak Moscow FC failed to qualify for the 2018 UEFA Champions League Group Stage after the club was knocked out last month in the 3rd round of the qualifiers by Greek football club PAOK (2-3 in away match and 0-0 at home). The Russian club is now set to play in the group stage of the UEFA Europa League.

The owner of the legendary Russian football club Spartak confirmed that Promes was traded to Sevilla FC for 21 million euro (over $24.3 million).

"We picked him up for 11 million [euro] and traded him for 21 million [euro]," Fedun said. "Quincy had been personally requesting to let him go and we had good offers from China and England."

Playing for Spartak Moscow FC since 2014, Quincy Promes chalked up a total of 66 goals and 34 assists in 135 matches. The Dutch midfielder is the winner of the 2016/2017 Russian Football Championship and is also the holder of the 2017 Russian Super Cup.

Promes is currently the best scorer among all foreign footballers, who used to play for Spartak FC, and he is also listed among the top-25 of the best scorers in the Russian Premier League (RPL) tournament.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
19
Snapshots of the 2018 World Cup’s most memorable moments
12
Russia through to 2018 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals on penalties win over Spain
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s fighter jets wipe out militants’ drone assembly workshop in Syria
2
Kremlin: Russia hopes to hear something comprehensible on Skripals case from Scotland Yard
3
Former FSB chief dismisses May's 'false' charges against GRU over Skripal case
4
Russia’s charge d’affairs in London summoned to Foreign Office
5
Lavrov blasts US ‘manipulation’ of the dollar, NATO advance towards Russia’s borders
6
Press review: Russia warns Google against election meddling and Idlib raid to harm Erdogan
7
Moscow: Tokyo’s disregard for ‘past lessons, WWII outcome’ deters hopes for peace treaty
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT