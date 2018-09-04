Russia’s Olympic biathlon champion Sleptsova slams doping abuse accusations as ridiculous

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Russian Olympic champion in biathlon Svetlana Sleptsova, who has already wrapped up with her sports career, stated on Tuesday that recent doping abuse accusations against her "are ridiculous."

The International Biathlon Union (IBU) announced on August 30 that four Russian biathlon athletes were allegedly involved in violations of anti-doping regulations, but did not disclose the names. According to TASS information, the athletes at the issue are Sleptsova, Olympic Champion Yevgeny Ustyugov, European Champion Alexander Pechenkin and World Youth Champion Alexander Chernyshov.

"Nobody knows what I am accused of as all of my doping tests are clean and they have never tested positive," Sleptsova wrote on her Instagram account. "During 15 years of my performance at the international level I have been competing honestly, giving all of myself - all of my medals are clean."

"We have been warned against giving details [of the IBU accusations] at the moment, but these accusations are ridiculous," she stated. "This so-called ‘evidence’ is based on accusations of [former head of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory Grigory] Rodchenkov."

"This is a long-running situation and to be honest my anger has exhausted," the Olympic champion said. "It was painful watching the boys and girls, when they were barred from the [2018 Winter] Olympics as they had the chance of making their lifetime dreams come true."

Late last year, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) suspended the membership of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) over doping abuse allegations but allowed clean Russian athletes to participate in the 2018 Winter Games under the Olympic flag and in the neutral status of an Olympic Athlete from Russia (OAR). Many Russian athletes, including biathletes, were barred from traveling to the 2018 Olympics in PyeongChang even under a neutral status.

"And now they are taking it on us, but we will be defending ourselves proving our innocence in all court instances if it is necessary," Sleptsova said adding that Ustyugov earlier turned to the Russian Biathlon Union (RBU) for assistance and spoke with RBU Vice President Alexei Nuzhdov.

"I know about it because we have been jointly looking for variants of our defense [in court]," Sleptsova added.

RBU President Vladimir Drachev told TASS earlier in the day that Ustyugov held consultations with the federation on the issue, but did not ask for legal or financial assistance.

Drachev will be heading a national delegation at the IBU Congress, which is scheduled to be held in Croatia’s Porec on September 6-9. Russian biathlete and coach Alexander Privalov and two-time Olympic champion in biathlon Viktor Mamatov are also on the delegation’s list.

In December 2017, the IBU Executive Board made a decision to limit the rights of the RBU with the international organization. The RBU was in particular stripped of the right to vote at the IBU Congresses and nominate its candidates for the executive posts in the global organization.