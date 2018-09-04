Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian Anti-Doping Agency collects up to 70% of doping samples

Sport
September 04, 16:39 UTC+3

The agency’s chief also said that as a result of an interior investigation the RUSADA discovered that some 100,000 protocols were not submitted on time

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) has considerably stepped up its work regarding the collection of doping samples after it was granted a relevant permission from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), the chief of the Russian agency said on Tuesday.

In June 2017, the WADA granted permission for RUSADA’s access to testing and planning of doping samples’ collection under the supervision of the British anti-doping agency (UKAD).

"The Russian Anti-Doping Agency is currently collecting about 70% of doping samples in Russia," RUSADA Director General Yury Ganus told journalists. "Last year the situation was exactly the opposite."

"We are now cooperating with 13 international organizations in the sphere of doping samples’ collection," Ganus said.

The agency’s chief also said that as a result of an interior investigation the RUSADA discovered that some 100,000 protocols were not submitted on time with the Anti-Doping Administration & Management System (ADAMS).

"The RUSADA is holding an interior investigation," Ganus said. "As a result of this investigation we have discovered about 100,000 doping protocols, which were not submitted with ADAMS at the required period of time."

ADAMS is a web-based database management system that coordinates anti-doping activities worldwide under the World Anti-Doping Code.

The WADA Independent Commission carried out an investigation in 2015 in regard to the activities of the RUSADA, the All-Russia Athletics Federation (ARAF), the Moscow anti-doping laboratory and the Russian Sports Ministry, and announced the results of its probe on November 9, 2015.

The commission accused certain athletes and sports officials of doping abuse and involvement in other activities related to violations of international regulations on performance enhancing substances. The work of the Moscow anti-doping laboratory and RUSADA was eventually suspended.

Since January 2016, the doping control in Russian sports has been exercised by the RUSADA strictly under the UKAD. The WADA announced in April of 2016 that it appointed two independent experts to monitor Russia’s implementation of requirements for its reinstatement with the world’s governing anti-doping agency.

The two independent experts were confirmed by WADA as Peter Nicholson from Australia, who specializes in international criminal investigations, and who was also part of the 2015 Cycling Independent Reform Commission (CIRC); and Ieva Lukosiute-Stanikuniene, the Director of the Lithuanian Anti-Doping Agency and Chair of the Council of Europe Advisory Group on Education.

