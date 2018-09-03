Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s F1 racer Daniil Kvyat reported to sign comeback deal with Toro Rosso

Sport
September 03, 17:21 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Red Bull’s Motorsport Consultant Dr. Helmut Marko said that Kvyat was in a much better emotional state at the moment and was back in favor with the team’s management

Share
1 pages in this article
Daniil Kvyat

Daniil Kvyat

© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Russian auto racer Daniil Kvyat has moved closer to his Formula One comeback after reportedly signing a deal for his third stint with the Toro Rosso Team starting next season, Motorsport.com reported citing its own sources.

"Daniil Kvyat has moved to the top of the list of candidates for the 2019 Toro Rosso drive, with some sources suggesting that a deal has already been agreed for the Russian to make a surprise Formula 1 return," according to the international auto racing website.

Read also
Daniil Kvyat

Russia’s Daniil Kvyat becomes F1 Scuderia Ferrari’s development driver

Following the traditional mid-season break this summer ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix it was announced that Reb Bull’s Australian pilot Daniel Ricciardo would team up with Renault in 2019 and his place in the team would go to Toro Rosso’s Pierre Gasly.

The 22-year-old French racer will pair with Dutch pilot Max Verstappen in Red Bull meaning that one of the two spots in Toro Rosso is now vacant. The other driver with Toro Rosso this season is New Zealand’s Brendon Hartley, but his long-term future with the Red Bull’s junior team is still uncertain.

Red Bull’s Motorsport Consultant Dr. Helmut Marko did not immediately confirm that the Russian driver was making a Formula 1 comeback with Toro Rosso, but said that Kvyat was in a much better emotional state at the moment and was back in favor with the team’s management.

"I would say he is more mature, but we are not in a hurry with Toro Rosso," Motorsport.com quoted Marko as saying. "We will solve our driver problems. We have a big list of names, and we’ll see."

In January this year, legendary Formula One team Scuderia Ferrari announced that it took Kvyat on board as a development driver dealing with simulators. However, according to Motorsport.com, "he’s understood to be free of any long-term commitment to the Maranello team," and may be back racing with Toro Rosso next season.

Read also
Daniil Kvyat

Formula One Red Bull’s consultant Marko rules out Kvyat’s return to Toro Rosso

The 24-year-old Russian driver entered the Formula One world in 2014 racing for Toro Rosso and in 2015 he stepped up to the senior squad joining Red Bull. In the 2016 season, however, he was replaced by Max Verstappen in Red Bull and was demoted to Scuderia Toro Rosso again.

Kvyat finished the 2017 season with five points in 15 races for Toro Rosso, which is a Red Bull farm team. After the US Grand Prix in October 2017 Red Bull’s management terminated the contract with Kvyat and replaced him in Toro Rosso with Brendon Hartley.

Kvyat’s best result in his Formula One racing career was second place at the 2015 Hungarian Grand Prix.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
19
Snapshots of the 2018 World Cup’s most memorable moments
12
Russia through to 2018 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals on penalties win over Spain
Infographics
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s F1 racer Daniil Kvyat reported to sign comeback deal with Toro Rosso
2
Russia concerned about situation in Armenia — Lavrov
3
Press review: Putin, Erdogan, Rouhani to talk in Tehran and secret UN Syria memo leaked
4
Long-range, naval aircraft practice refueling over Mediterranean
5
Siberian scientists work on Arctic 'smart cities' project
6
Kremlin lambasts US spy agencies' recent ‘crude attempts’ to recruit Russians
7
Militants try to gain control of drug trafficking from Afghanistan — Russia’s FSB
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT