MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Moscow’s football club CSKA has negotiated the transfer of striker Takuma Nishimura from Japan’s Vegalta Sendai club.

The CSKA signed a four-year contract with the 21-year-old player, the CSKA press-service said.

Nishimura has played for Vegalta Sendai since 2015. In Japan’s current national championship he scored 11 goals in 24 matches.

Another Japanese player, midfielder Keisuke Honda, played for the CSKA in 2010-2013.