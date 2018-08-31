Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Early to speak about anti-doping rules violation by Russian biathletes — sports minister

Sport
August 31, 9:18 UTC+3 NOVOSIBIRSK

The International Biathlon Union notified the Russian Biathlon Union and four of its athletes about an anti-doping rule violation earlier on Thursday

NOVOSIBIRSK, August 31. /TASS/. Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov believes it is early to speak about the violation of anti-doping rules by Russian biathletes, the Russian side has just received the documents.

The International Biathlon Union (IBU) notified the Russian Biathlon Union and four of its athletes about an anti-doping rule violation on Thursday. These athletes are Olympic champions Svetlana Sleptsova, Evgeny Ustyugov, Alexander Pechenkin and Alexander Chernyshev.

"It was reported about this only yesterday, we received the documents. It is early to speak about any violation. The Russian Biathlon Union is studying the documents it received," Kolobkov told reporters during his visit to Novosibirsk.

Chairman of the State Duma committee for physical culture, sports, tourism and youth affairs, Mikhail Degtyarev, slammed the accusations as an attempt to exert pressure ahead of the IBU Congress in September.

Doping scandal in Russian sports
