UEFA fines Zenit FC 20,000 euro after Europa League match

Sport
August 30, 15:13 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The match took place on August 9 in Minsk

© Peter Kovalev/TASS

Zenit footballers

Zenit beats Dinamo Minsk 8-1 in UEFA Europa League qualification round

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. UEFA has fined Russian football club Zenit €20 thousand after the first match of the Europa League’s third qualification round against Dinamo Minsk FC, the UEFA press service informed TASS.

The St. Petersburg club received the punishment due to its fans’ behavior.

The match took place on August 9 in Minsk, with Dinamo beating Minsk 4-0. In the second match, Russia’s Zenit beat Dinamo Minsk 8-1 and advanced to the knockout stage of the UEFA Europa League qualification round, where they will face Norway’s Molde FC.

