Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s Lokomotiv, CSKA football clubs to learn their Champions League fate

Sport
August 30, 4:43 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The 2018/19 UEFA Champions League group stage draw ceremony will begin at 18:00 CET on Thursday

Share
1 pages in this article
©  EPA/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Russia’s two best clubs of the past season - Lokomotiv and CSKA Moscow - will learn their opponents in the UEFA Champions League group stage on Thursday.

The 2018/19 UEFA Champions League group stage draw ceremony will begin at 18:00 CET on Thursday at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco.

During the drawing procedure, the teams will be split into four seeding pots. Pot 1 consists of the UEFA Champions League and Europa League winners and the champions of the six highest-ranked nations. Pots 2 to 4 are determined by the club coefficient rankings.

All the four pots of the draw became known after the playoff of the tournament’s qualification round was over late on Wednesday.

The 32 teams taking part in this year’s edition of the UEFA Champions League will be split into eight groups. Each group will include one representative from each of the four seeding pots. No team can play a club from their own association.

Pot 1: Real Madrid (current Champions League winner), Atletico Madrid (Europa League winner), as well as Barcelona (Spain), Bayern Munich (Germany), Manchester City (England), Juventus (Italy), Paris Saint-German (France) and Lokomotiv Moscow (Russia).

Pot 2: Borussia Dortmund (Germany), Porto (Portugal), Manchester United (England), Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine), Benfica (Portugal), Napoli (Italy), Tottenham Hotspur (England), Roma (Italy).

Pot 3: Liverpool (England), Schalke (Germany), Lyon (France), Monaco, Ajax (The Netherlands), CSKA Moscow (Russia), PSV Eindhoven (The Netherlands), Valencia (Spain).

Pot 4: Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic), Bruges (Belgium), Galatasaray (Turkey), Young Boys (Switzerland), Inter Milan (Italy), Hoffenheim (Germany), Crvena zvezda (Serbia), AEK Athens (Greece).

UEFA Awards

The following award winners will also be announced during the draw ceremony: UEFA Men's Player of the Year, UEFA Women's Player of the Year, Goalkeeper of the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League season, Defender of the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League season, Midfielder of the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League season, Forward of the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League season.

Calendar

The 2018/19 UEFA Champions League group stage games will be held on September 18-19, October 2-3, October 23-24, November 6-7, November 27-28 and December 11-12.

The Round of 16 draw is scheduled for December 17. Round of 16 games will be held on February 2,13,19-20 (first leg) and March 5-6 and 12-13 (second leg).

Quarter-final & semi-final draw will take place on March 15, 2019.

Quarter-finals are scheduled for April 9-10 (first leg) and April 16-17 (second leg), followed by semifinals on April 30 and May 1 (first leg) and May 7-8 (second leg). The final will take place on June 1, at the Estadio Metropolitano in Madrid.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
19
Snapshots of the 2018 World Cup’s most memorable moments
12
Russia through to 2018 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals on penalties win over Spain
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Ruble gains ground against dollar and euro after Putin’s address
2
Putin confident Russia can make scientific and technological breakthrough
3
Russian ambassador warns Washington against another act of aggression in Syria
4
Russia’s Progress MS-08 space freighter starts deorbit burn
5
Russian-Ukrainian relations so far gone nothing could spoil them any further, says Kremlin
6
Lavrov says US attempt at ‘regime change’ in Syria failed
7
Over 772,000 people attend Army-2018 forum in 5 days
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT