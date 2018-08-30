Russia’s Lokomotiv, CSKA football clubs to learn their Champions League fate

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Russia’s two best clubs of the past season - Lokomotiv and CSKA Moscow - will learn their opponents in the UEFA Champions League group stage on Thursday.

The 2018/19 UEFA Champions League group stage draw ceremony will begin at 18:00 CET on Thursday at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco.

During the drawing procedure, the teams will be split into four seeding pots. Pot 1 consists of the UEFA Champions League and Europa League winners and the champions of the six highest-ranked nations. Pots 2 to 4 are determined by the club coefficient rankings.

All the four pots of the draw became known after the playoff of the tournament’s qualification round was over late on Wednesday.

The 32 teams taking part in this year’s edition of the UEFA Champions League will be split into eight groups. Each group will include one representative from each of the four seeding pots. No team can play a club from their own association.

Pot 1: Real Madrid (current Champions League winner), Atletico Madrid (Europa League winner), as well as Barcelona (Spain), Bayern Munich (Germany), Manchester City (England), Juventus (Italy), Paris Saint-German (France) and Lokomotiv Moscow (Russia).

Pot 2: Borussia Dortmund (Germany), Porto (Portugal), Manchester United (England), Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine), Benfica (Portugal), Napoli (Italy), Tottenham Hotspur (England), Roma (Italy).

Pot 3: Liverpool (England), Schalke (Germany), Lyon (France), Monaco, Ajax (The Netherlands), CSKA Moscow (Russia), PSV Eindhoven (The Netherlands), Valencia (Spain).

Pot 4: Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic), Bruges (Belgium), Galatasaray (Turkey), Young Boys (Switzerland), Inter Milan (Italy), Hoffenheim (Germany), Crvena zvezda (Serbia), AEK Athens (Greece).

UEFA Awards

The following award winners will also be announced during the draw ceremony: UEFA Men's Player of the Year, UEFA Women's Player of the Year, Goalkeeper of the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League season, Defender of the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League season, Midfielder of the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League season, Forward of the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League season.

Calendar

The 2018/19 UEFA Champions League group stage games will be held on September 18-19, October 2-3, October 23-24, November 6-7, November 27-28 and December 11-12.

The Round of 16 draw is scheduled for December 17. Round of 16 games will be held on February 2,13,19-20 (first leg) and March 5-6 and 12-13 (second leg).

Quarter-final & semi-final draw will take place on March 15, 2019.

Quarter-finals are scheduled for April 9-10 (first leg) and April 16-17 (second leg), followed by semifinals on April 30 and May 1 (first leg) and May 7-8 (second leg). The final will take place on June 1, at the Estadio Metropolitano in Madrid.