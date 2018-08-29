Sharapova beats Schnyder, moves on to second round of US Open

NEW YORK, August 29. /TASS/. Russia’s tennis star Maria Sharapova has knocked out Patty Schnyder, 39, from Switzerland in the US Open’s first round in New York. Sharapova, 31, beat Schnyder 6-2, 7-6 (8-6).

Up next for the Russian player is Romania'a Sorana Cirstea.

After a 15-month long suspension for violating anti-doping regulations, Sharapova made her tour return in April at Stuttgart, reaching the semi-finals. She also participated in the Madrid Open where she lost in the second round, and retired injured from her second round match at the Rome Masters.

Sharapova is Russia’s most decorated tennis player having won a total of five Grand Slam tournaments, namely the Australian Open in 2008, the French Open in 2012 and 2014, Wimbledon in 2004 and the US Open in 2006. She also clinched the silver in the 2012 Summer Olympics in London and was the 2008 Federations Cup champion.