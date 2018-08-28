Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Mayweather offers McGregor help in his upcoming fight against Nurmagomedov

Sport
August 28, 17:49 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Nurmagomedov-McGregor bout is scheduled to be held in Las Vegas

Share
1 pages in this article
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor

© AP Photo/Isaac Brekken

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Professional US boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. offered his help to Irish mixed martial arts artist Conor McGregor in preparation for the upcoming fight against Russian fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov. He offered McGregor to train at his facility in Las Vegas, TMZ reports.

"Conor's not gonna back down and he's not a scared fighter at all, win, lose or draw. Conor gonna come to fight. I know that UFC got a training facility, but we'd like for him to work out at the Mayweather Boxing Club," Mayweather stated.

Read also
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Russia’s UFC Champion Nurmagomedov eyes bout with McGregor in November

"I don't really have a prediction because I've never seen the guy fight that's facing Conor McGregor from what I know he's a hell of a guy that's on the ground hell of a grappler and he can wrestle," the boxer said in response to a question about his predictions for the fight.

"But, the fans want to see you stand up and fight," Mayweather continued. "That's what the fans like to see. But, Conor McGregor, he's a tough competitor, like I said before Conor McGregor's not gonna back down from anyone, he's not scared, he's a warrior."

The Nurmagomedov-McGregor bout is scheduled to be held within the frames of the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) 229 in Las Vegas on October 6 at the 20,000-seat capacity T-Mobile Arena.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
19
Snapshots of the 2018 World Cup’s most memorable moments
12
Russia through to 2018 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals on penalties win over Spain
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Poroshenko vows abrogation of Ukrainian-Russia friendship treaty will begin shortly
2
Russia may develop electronic warfare aircraft based on upgraded Il-114-300 plane
3
Russia tests ‘robocop’ power armor enabling soldiers to fire machine-guns with one hand
4
Military echelon attacked in East Siberia was en route for Vostok-2018 drills — source
5
Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters added to Ukraine’s Mirotvorets website database
6
US guided-missile destroyer leaves Black Sea — Navy
7
Major provocations using chemical weapons planned in Syria - Russia’s Ministry of Defense
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT