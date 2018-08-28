Mayweather offers McGregor help in his upcoming fight against Nurmagomedov

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Professional US boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. offered his help to Irish mixed martial arts artist Conor McGregor in preparation for the upcoming fight against Russian fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov. He offered McGregor to train at his facility in Las Vegas, TMZ reports.

"Conor's not gonna back down and he's not a scared fighter at all, win, lose or draw. Conor gonna come to fight. I know that UFC got a training facility, but we'd like for him to work out at the Mayweather Boxing Club," Mayweather stated.

"I don't really have a prediction because I've never seen the guy fight that's facing Conor McGregor from what I know he's a hell of a guy that's on the ground hell of a grappler and he can wrestle," the boxer said in response to a question about his predictions for the fight.

"But, the fans want to see you stand up and fight," Mayweather continued. "That's what the fans like to see. But, Conor McGregor, he's a tough competitor, like I said before Conor McGregor's not gonna back down from anyone, he's not scared, he's a warrior."

The Nurmagomedov-McGregor bout is scheduled to be held within the frames of the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) 229 in Las Vegas on October 6 at the 20,000-seat capacity T-Mobile Arena.