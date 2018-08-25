Russian canoeists win gold in men’s C4 500m heat at World Championship

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Russian canoeists Pavel Petrov, Viktor Melantyev, Mikhail Pavlov and Ivan Shtyl have won a gold medal in the men’s C4 500m event at the 2018 ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships in the Portuguese city of Montemor-o-Velho.

The Russian canoeists covered the distance in 1 minute and 35.606 seconds. The silver went to the Ukrainian team (1,36.726) and the bronze went to the Italian crew (1,37.196).

This is Russia’s fifth medal at the tournament. The Russian canoeists have won two gold, one silver and two bronze medals.