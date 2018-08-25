Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia’s Romasenko wins silver in women’s 200 canoe single event at World Championship

Sport
August 25, 15:54 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The gold went to Canada's Laurence Vincent-Lapointe

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Russia’s Olesia Romasenko has won a silver medal in the women’s 200m canoe single heat at the 2018 ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships in the Portuguese city of Montemor-o-Velho.

The Russian canoeist covered the distance in 46.242 seconds. The gold was grabbed by Canada’s Laurence Vincent-Lapointe (45.467) while the bronze went to Poland’s Dorota Borowska (46.812).

This is the fourth medal of the Russian national team at the tournament. The Russians have also won one gold and two bronze medals.

