Russia’s head coach to participate in FIFA conference in London

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Russia’s head coach Stanislav Cherchesov is set to participate in the FIFA Football Conference, which will take place in London on September 23, the FIFA press service informs.

France’s Didier Deschamps, Croatia’s Zlatko Dali·, Belgium’s Roberto Mart·nez and England’s Gareth Southgate will also participate in the conference, along with German manager Joachim Low.

"I obviously responded favorably to FIFA’s invitation as soon as it was received. This kind of meeting is always a privileged moment to see my colleagues from other nations and share our experiences," France’s head coach Didier Deschamps said. "I have always felt the utmost respect for all of them and our title of world champions will not change that point of view."

The press release states that more than 140 coaches have signed up for the conference, as well as technical experts of all six confederations and technical directors of all 211 member associations. The specialists "will analyze the FIFA World Cup from a technical and tactical point of view, identify trends and compare the main findings with previous editions of the FIFA World Cup based on the report by FIFA’s Technical Study Group (TSG), and assess the impact of VAR on the game," the press release informs.

This summer, Russia hosted its first-ever FIFA World Cup, which kicked off in Moscow with a remarkable opening show at Luzhniki Stadium on the evening of June 14 and ended with a spectacular final match, played also at the Luzhniki Stadium, where France confidently defeated Croatia 4-2 to win the much-coveted World Cup Trophy.

The Russian national football team managed to make it to the quarterfinals stage of this world championship, where Croatia edged them out in a 4-3 penalty shootout win on July 7 at the Fisht Arena in Sochi.

On the results of the tournament, Russia’s Head Coach Cherchesov had been included in the short-list of nominees for the FIFA Best Coach of the Year award.

FIFA will host the annual Best Football Awards gala in London on September 24, where the winner will be announced.

Other nominees in the category for FIFA’s Best Coach award are: Massimiliano Allegri (Juventus), Zlatko Dalic (Croatia), Didier Deschamps (France), Pep Guardiola (Manchester City), Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool), Roberto Martinez (Belgium), Diego Simeone (Atletico Madrid), Gareth Southgate (England), Ernesto Valverde (Barcelona), Zinedine Zidane (Real Madrid).