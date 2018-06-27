From lifesize cutout to fan in the flesh: ‘Cardboard’ celeb goes to World Cup, gets lost

YEKATERINBURG, June 27. /TASS/. Mexican football fan Xavier who owes his sudden rise to worldwide fame to a lifesize cardboard cutout - an innovation of witty and resourceful friends - has reunited with his Mexican pals after losing his way in Yekaterinburg, a city in Russia’s southern Urals, which is hosting several 2018 FIFA World Cup matches. It has turned out that Xavier, who went missing for some time, got lost around a local bus station and turned to police for help, a source familiar with the regional FIFA World Cup developments has told TASS.

Earlier, the local emergency services said police were trying to establish the whereabouts of a lost Mexican fan.

"Xavier has been found. He is safe and in good health. He lost his way around the vicinity of the Southern Bus Station and turned to a police patrol for assistance. Police brought him to his friends at the Yekaterinburg-Arena stadium to make sure nothing wrong happens again," the source said.

The now-renowned Mexican football fan owes his sudden ascent to worldwide fame to his spouse, who at first strongly objected to his plan to go to Russia for the World Cup, but later she eventually changed her mind. He also owes his new celebrity status to the marvelous sense of humor of his friends, who have been carrying around his lifesize cardboard cutout wearing a T-shirt that reads, ‘My wife didn’t let me go.’ A short while later, the happy football enthusiast was seen in the company of his Mexican friends in Voronezh during a stopover on the way to Rostov-on-Don. Xavier’s friends earlier told TASS they would certainly go to Yekaterinburg to root for their national team at Wednesday’s match with Sweden.