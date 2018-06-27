Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Icelandic national football team thanks Russia for ‘warm welcome’ at FIFA World Cup

Sport
June 27, 10:18 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup

© Sergey Bobylev/TASS

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. The Icelandic national football team expressed its gratitude to Russia for a warm welcome accorded at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Iceland’s squad said on its Twitter account on Wednesday.

Team Iceland lost to Croatia 1-2 in the World Cup third group stage match on Tuesday. The Icelandic national football team took the last place in Group D with just one point and finished its debut performance at the FIFA World Cup.

In their first match at the FIFA World Cup at the Spartak stadium in Moscow on June 16, the Icelanders secured a 1-1 draw with Argentina. They suffered a 0-2 defeat from Nigeria (June 22) in the second game.

Russia is holding its first time ever edition of the FIFA World Cup, which kicked off in Moscow with a spectacular opening show at the Luzhniki Stadium on the night of June 14.

Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.

Topics
FIFA World Cup 2018 World Cup in Russia
