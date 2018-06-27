Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Egyptian football team pleased with stay in Grozny — Chechen leader

Sport
June 27, 6:12 UTC+3 GROZNY

"As far as rumors of Mohammad Salah’s decision to retire because of Ramzan Akhmatovich are concerned <…>, it’s just our enemies’ gossips," he said

Share
1 pages in this article
Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov attends the opening ceremony of the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Luzhniki Stadium

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov attends the opening ceremony of the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Luzhniki Stadium

© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

GROZNY, June 27. /TASS/. Egypt’s national football team was pleased with its stay in the Chechen capital Grozny and voiced no complaints, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said while meeting with a group of Russian bloggers touring the North Caucasus republic.

"We gave a recommendable reception to the Egyptian football team. No complains have been voiced. On the contrary, they expressed gratitude and admiration," he said.

"As far as rumors of Mohammad Salah’s decision to retire because of Ramzan Akhmatovich are concerned <…>, it’s just our enemies’ gossips," he said.

CNN reported on Sunday that Liverpool forward Salah was considering quitting the national team after his meeting with Kadyrov had become a major talking point at the World Cup. On Monday, media spokesperson of the Egyptian Football Association Osama Ismail said Salah did not inform anyone about those plans.

The Egyptian team, based in Grozny, lost all the three World Cup group stage games - to Uruguay (0:1), Russia (1:3) and Saudi Arabia (1:2).

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
2018 World Cup in Russia
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
18
Thrills and spills: Fans and players riding the emotional rollercoaster at 2018 World Cup
15
Russia parties after defeating Egypt at 2018 FIFA World Cup
16
Football fans bring carnival atmosphere to Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Argentina advances to World Cup playoff, Denmark and France booed in Moscow
2
Russia, Belarus, Serbia switch to active phase of Slavic Brotherhood international drills
3
Russia to assess legal aspects of importing Iranian oil after US threats — energy minister
4
Russian team gets slapped in the face at 2018 FIFA World Cup, says coach
5
Russian UN envoy urges probe into reports about arms supplies to IS in Afghanistan
6
Russian, US top energy officials discuss how sanctions affect US companies in Russia
7
Shipbuilders to deliver 2 noiseless submarines to Russia’s Pacific Fleet in 2020
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT