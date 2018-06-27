Russian Politics & Diplomacy
St. Petersburg’s oldest 2018 FIFA World Cup volunteer aged 83 — official

Sport
June 27, 4:09 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG
2018 FIFA World Cup host city volunteer at St. Petersburg FIFA Fan Zone

2018 FIFA World Cup host city volunteer at St. Petersburg FIFA Fan Zone

© Sergei Konkov/TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, June 26. /TASS/. An 83-year-old female resident of St. Petersburg has become the city’s oldest 2018 FIFA World Cup volunteer, the head of the local volunteer training center, Georgy Borisov, has told reporters.

"The oldest volunteer is 83 years old. This woman is a retiree, she used to work in the public sector. Now she shares her experience with the young," he said.

According to Borisov, the majority of the city’s volunteers are girls and young women. Many of them also worked as volunteers during the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup.

According to earlier reports, a total of 2,300 people are volunteers of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in St. Petersburg. Organizers received applications from almost 6,000 people from Russia and foreign countries, including China, Kazakhstan, Spain and France.

Russia is holding its first-ever edition of the FIFA World Cup, which kicked off in Moscow with a spectacular opening show at the Luzhniki Stadium on the night of June 14. Eleven host cities, namely Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara, were selected to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup. The tournament will end on July 15.

Topics
2018 World Cup in Russia
