Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Argentina in knockout stage after edging Nigeria in World Cup final Group D match

Sport
June 27, 0:52 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

The game was played in St. Petersburg in front of a crowd of 64,468

Share
1 pages in this article
Argentina's Marcos Rojo (front), Lionel Messi (R), Cristian Pavon (C back) react as Marcos Rojo scores a goal in a Group D football match between Nigeria and Argentina at Saint Petersburg Stadium

Argentina's Marcos Rojo (front), Lionel Messi (R), Cristian Pavon (C back) react as Marcos Rojo scores a goal in a Group D football match between Nigeria and Argentina at Saint Petersburg Stadium

© Alexander Demianchuk/TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, June 26. /TASS/. Argentina have ultimately made it into the knockout stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup after edging Nigeria 2-1 in their final Group D match on Tuesday.

The game was played in St. Petersburg in front of a crowd of 64,468.

The opening goal and Russia 2018’s 100th was scored by Argentina’s Lionel Messi on the 14th minute. Nigeria’s Victor Moses levelled from the spot on the 49th minute. Ultimately, the winning goal was scored by Argentina’s Marcos Rojo on the 86th minute.

With their long-awaited first win at Russia 2018 and four points, Argentina finished in the second place in Group D, ceding to Croatia.

Now, Argentina are up for a Round 16 match against France, number one in Group C. The game will be played in Kazan on June 30.

Nigeria are eliminated with three points.

Russia is holding its first-ever edition of the FIFA World Cup, which kicked off in Moscow with a spectacular opening show at the Luzhniki Stadium on the night of June 14.

Thirty-two national football teams were divided into eight groups, with four in each, and the top two from their relevant groups will proceed to the next round, known as the playoffs or the knockout stage, to keep vying for the much-coveted FIFA World Cup Trophy.

Eleven host cities, namely Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara, were selected to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
2018 World Cup in Russia
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
18
Thrills and spills: Fans and players riding the emotional rollercoaster at 2018 World Cup
15
Russia parties after defeating Egypt at 2018 FIFA World Cup
16
Football fans bring carnival atmosphere to Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
West turns blind eye to arrest of Ukrainian lawmaker Savchenko—- Russian diplomat
2
Shipbuilders to deliver 2 noiseless submarines to Russia’s Pacific Fleet in 2020
3
Russian heavy-lift helicopter equipped with upgraded defensive aids suit enters trials
4
Russia, Belarus, Serbia switch to active phase of Slavic Brotherhood international drills
5
Trump's national security adviser to discuss Russian-US relations in Moscow
6
Russia’s advanced Protivnik-GE mobile 3D surveillance radar enters service in Volga area
7
Putin, Erdogan confirm mutual interest in expanding partnership ties
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT