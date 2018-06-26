Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Peru beat Australia 2-0 in World Cup group stage match

Sport
June 26, 19:40 UTC+3 SOCHI

Peru defeated Australia 2-0 in their final FIFA World Cup group stage match

SOCHI, June 26. /TASS/. Peru defeated Australia 2-0 in their final FIFA World Cup group stage match that was played on Tuesday at Sochi’s Fisht stadium in front of a crowd of 44,073.

The opening goal was scored by Peru’s forward Andre Carrillo on the 18th minute. It was Peru’s first goal at world championships since 1982, when Guillermo La Rosa scored to Poland (1-5). Team Peru captain and the country’ best ever striker Paolo Guerrero (52 scoring strikes) netted on the 50th minute.

It was Peru’s first win at World Cup matches since 1978, when they hammered Iran 4-1. Now, with three points to their credit, Peru are number three in Group C. Australia are the last in the group with only one point. Both teams failed to make it into the knockout stage.

Another Group C match, France vs Denmark, ended in a goalless draw, the first one at the current championship. France that have already cleared for the playoffs finished the group stage in the first spot in Group C, with seven points. They will play their knockout stage match against number two in Group D. The position may be taken by any of the group’s squads: Croatia, currently having six points; Nigeria, having three points; and Iceland and Argentina, with one point each. Later on Tuesday, Iceland will face Croatia in Rostov-on-Don and Argentina will encounter Nigeria in St. Petersburg.

Denmark, number two in their group with five points, are to face number one in Group D.

France will play their Round of 16 match in Kazan on June 30, and Denmark - on July 1 in Nizhny Novgorod.

Russia is holding its first-ever edition of the FIFA World Cup, which kicked off in Moscow with a spectacular opening show at the Luzhniki Stadium on the night of June 14.

Thirty-two national football teams were divided into eight groups, with four in each, and the top two from their relevant groups will proceed to the next round, known as the playoffs or the knockout stage, to keep vying for the much-coveted FIFA World Cup Trophy.

Eleven host cities, namely Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara, were selected to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup.

