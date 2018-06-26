Peru beat Australia 2-0 in World Cup group stage match

SOCHI, June 26. /TASS/. Peru defeated Australia 2-0 in their final FIFA World Cup group stage match that was played on Tuesday at Sochi’s Fisht stadium in front of a crowd of 44,073.

The opening goal was scored by Peru’s forward Andre Carrillo on the 18th minute. It was Peru’s first goal at world championships since 1982, when Guillermo La Rosa scored to Poland (1-5). Team Peru captain and the country’ best ever striker Paolo Guerrero (52 scoring strikes) netted on the 50th minute.

It was Peru’s first win at World Cup matches since 1978, when they hammered Iran 4-1. Now, with three points to their credit, Peru are number three in Group C. Australia are the last in the group with only one point. Both teams failed to make it into the knockout stage.

Another Group C match, France vs Denmark, ended in a goalless draw, the first one at the current championship. France that have already cleared for the playoffs finished the group stage in the first spot in Group C, with seven points. They will play their knockout stage match against number two in Group D. The position may be taken by any of the group’s squads: Croatia, currently having six points; Nigeria, having three points; and Iceland and Argentina, with one point each. Later on Tuesday, Iceland will face Croatia in Rostov-on-Don and Argentina will encounter Nigeria in St. Petersburg.

Denmark, number two in their group with five points, are to face number one in Group D.

France will play their Round of 16 match in Kazan on June 30, and Denmark - on July 1 in Nizhny Novgorod.

