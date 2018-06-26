Denmark made it into FIFA World Cup playoffs from second place in Group C

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Denmark finished its last World Cup group stage match vs France in a 0-0 draw to make it into the knockouts from the second place in Group C.

The game was played at Moscow’s Luzhniki stadium on Tuesday in front of a crowd of 78,011. It was the first goalless draw at the current world tournament.

France that have already cleared for the playoffs finished the group stage in the first spot in Group C, with seven points. They will play their knockout stage match against number two in Group D. The position may be taken by any of the group’s squads: Croatia, currently having six points; Nigeria, having three points; and Iceland and Argentina, with one point each. Later on Tuesday, Iceland will face Croatia in Rostov-on-Don and Argentina will encounter Nigeria in St. Petersburg.

Denmark, number two in their group with five points, are to face number one in Group D.

France will play their Round of 16 match in Kazan on June 30, and Denmark - on July 1 in Nizhny Novgorod.

