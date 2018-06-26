Thrills and spills: Fans and players riding the emotional rollercoaster at 2018 World Cup

Croatia's Luka Modric celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the group D match between Argentina and Croatia in Nizhny Novgorod © AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan

Japan's supporter with his face painted in the colours of the Japanese national flag watches group H match between Japan and Senegal. The game ended in a 2-2 draw © Sergei Bobylev/TASS

A supporter of Iran reacts after the end of the group B match between Iran and Portugal. The game ended 1-1 © AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin

France's Raphael Varane and Olivier Giroud celebrate their victory in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Group C Round 2 football match against Peru at Yekaterinburg Arena. France won the game 1-0 © Donat Sorokin/TASS

A total of 32 national football teams are participating in the 2018 FIFA World Cup held in Russia between June 14 and July 15. Emotions are running high these days and fans are experiencing highs and lows watching the much-talked about football matches. See the reactions by players and fans during the first matches captured on camera in this gallery by TASS.