Thrills and spills: Fans and players riding the emotional rollercoaster at 2018 World Cup

Football fan watching a live broadcast of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Group A match between Uruguay and Russia
© Dmitry Feoktistov/TASS
Russia's Artyom Dzyuba reacts in their Group A football match against Uruguay at Samara Arena Stadium. Team Uruguay won the game 3:0
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
Russia's head coach Stanislav Cherchesov reacts in the 2018 FIFA World Cup opening match against Saudi Arabia at Luzhniki Stadium. Russia won the game 5:0
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
France's Raphael Varane and Olivier Giroud celebrate their victory in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Group C Round 2 football match against Peru at Yekaterinburg Arena. France won the game 1-0
© Donat Sorokin/TASS
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the group B match between Iran and Portugal at the Mordovia Arena in Saransk
© AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin
A supporter of Iran reacts after the end of the group B match between Iran and Portugal. The game ended 1-1
© AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin
England's players celebrate scoring in the group G match against Tunisia at Volgograd Arena
© Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS
Egypt's Amr Warda in the group A match against Russia at St Petersburg Stadium. Russia won the game 3-1
© Alexander Demianchuk/TASS
Brazil's Neymar, Costa Rica's Francisco Calvo and Bryan Oviedo seen after their group E football match at St Petersburg Stadium. Brazil won the game 2-0
© Alexander Demianchuk/TASS
Costa Rica's goalkeeper Keylor Navas reacts as he concedes a goal in the group E match against Brazil at St Petersburg Stadium. Brazil won the game 2-0
© Peter Kovalev/TASS
Senegal's Youssouf Sabaly and Japan's Hiroki Sakai jump to head the ball in group H match at Yekaterinburg Arena
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
Japan's supporter with his face painted in the colours of the Japanese national flag watches group H match between Japan and Senegal. The game ended in a 2-2 draw
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
Russia's Denis Cheryshev celebrates scoring in the group A match against Egypt at St Petersburg Stadium
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
Sweden's head coach Janne Andersson and Gustav Svensson celebrate their victory in the group F match against South Korea at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium. Sweden won the game 1-0
© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS
Argentina's Lionel Messi in group D match between Argentina and Croatia at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium at FIFA World Cup Russia 2018. Croatia won 3-0
© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS
Croatia's Luka Modric celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the group D match between Argentina and Croatia in Nizhny Novgorod
© AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan
An Argentinian fan reacts after the group D match between Argentina and Croatia in Nizhny Novgorod. Croatia won 3-0
© AP Photo/Petr David Josek
Mexican football fans gather in Nikolskaya Street in central Moscow to celebrate Mexico's victory group F match against Germany
© Alexander Ryumin/TASS