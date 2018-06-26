Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Thrills and spills: Fans and players riding the emotional rollercoaster at 2018 World Cup

Sport
June 26, 18:08 UTC+3

Emotions run high at 2018 FIFA World Cup

Football fan watching a live broadcast of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Group A match between Uruguay and Russia
Football fan watching a live broadcast of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Group A match between Uruguay and Russia
Football fan watching a live broadcast of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Group A match between Uruguay and Russia
© Dmitry Feoktistov/TASS
Russia's Artyom Dzyuba reacts in their Group A football match against Uruguay at Samara Arena Stadium. Team Uruguay won the game 3:0
Russia's Artyom Dzyuba reacts in their Group A football match against Uruguay at Samara Arena Stadium. Team Uruguay won the game 3:0
Russia's Artyom Dzyuba reacts in their Group A football match against Uruguay at Samara Arena Stadium. Team Uruguay won the game 3:0
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
Russia's head coach Stanislav Cherchesov reacts in the 2018 FIFA World Cup opening match against Saudi Arabia at Luzhniki Stadium. Russia won the game 5:0
Russia's head coach Stanislav Cherchesov reacts in the 2018 FIFA World Cup opening match against Saudi Arabia at Luzhniki Stadium. Russia won the game 5:0
Russia's head coach Stanislav Cherchesov reacts in the 2018 FIFA World Cup opening match against Saudi Arabia at Luzhniki Stadium. Russia won the game 5:0
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
France's Raphael Varane and Olivier Giroud celebrate their victory in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Group C Round 2 football match against Peru at Yekaterinburg Arena. France won the game 1-0
France's Raphael Varane and Olivier Giroud celebrate their victory in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Group C Round 2 football match against Peru at Yekaterinburg Arena. France won the game 1-0
France's Raphael Varane and Olivier Giroud celebrate their victory in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Group C Round 2 football match against Peru at Yekaterinburg Arena. France won the game 1-0
© Donat Sorokin/TASS
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the group B match between Iran and Portugal at the Mordovia Arena in Saransk
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the group B match between Iran and Portugal at the Mordovia Arena in Saransk
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the group B match between Iran and Portugal at the Mordovia Arena in Saransk
© AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin
A supporter of Iran reacts after the end of the group B match between Iran and Portugal. The game ended 1-1
A supporter of Iran reacts after the end of the group B match between Iran and Portugal. The game ended 1-1
A supporter of Iran reacts after the end of the group B match between Iran and Portugal. The game ended 1-1
© AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin
England's players celebrate scoring in the group G match against Tunisia at Volgograd Arena
England's players celebrate scoring in the group G match against Tunisia at Volgograd Arena
England's players celebrate scoring in the group G match against Tunisia at Volgograd Arena
© Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS
Egypt's Amr Warda in the group A match against Russia at St Petersburg Stadium. Russia won the game 3-1
Egypt's Amr Warda in the group A match against Russia at St Petersburg Stadium. Russia won the game 3-1
Egypt's Amr Warda in the group A match against Russia at St Petersburg Stadium. Russia won the game 3-1
© Alexander Demianchuk/TASS
Brazil's Neymar, Costa Rica's Francisco Calvo and Bryan Oviedo seen after their group E football match at St Petersburg Stadium. Brazil won the game 2-0
Brazil's Neymar, Costa Rica's Francisco Calvo and Bryan Oviedo seen after their group E football match at St Petersburg Stadium. Brazil won the game 2-0
Brazil's Neymar, Costa Rica's Francisco Calvo and Bryan Oviedo seen after their group E football match at St Petersburg Stadium. Brazil won the game 2-0
© Alexander Demianchuk/TASS
Costa Rica's goalkeeper Keylor Navas reacts as he concedes a goal in the group E match against Brazil at St Petersburg Stadium. Brazil won the game 2-0
Costa Rica's goalkeeper Keylor Navas reacts as he concedes a goal in the group E match against Brazil at St Petersburg Stadium. Brazil won the game 2-0
Costa Rica's goalkeeper Keylor Navas reacts as he concedes a goal in the group E match against Brazil at St Petersburg Stadium. Brazil won the game 2-0
© Peter Kovalev/TASS
Senegal's Youssouf Sabaly and Japan's Hiroki Sakai jump to head the ball in group H match at Yekaterinburg Arena
Senegal's Youssouf Sabaly and Japan's Hiroki Sakai jump to head the ball in group H match at Yekaterinburg Arena
Senegal's Youssouf Sabaly and Japan's Hiroki Sakai jump to head the ball in group H match at Yekaterinburg Arena
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
Japan's supporter with his face painted in the colours of the Japanese national flag watches group H match between Japan and Senegal. The game ended in a 2-2 draw
Japan's supporter with his face painted in the colours of the Japanese national flag watches group H match between Japan and Senegal. The game ended in a 2-2 draw
Japan's supporter with his face painted in the colours of the Japanese national flag watches group H match between Japan and Senegal. The game ended in a 2-2 draw
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
Russia's Denis Cheryshev celebrates scoring in the group A match against Egypt at St Petersburg Stadium
Russia's Denis Cheryshev celebrates scoring in the group A match against Egypt at St Petersburg Stadium
Russia's Denis Cheryshev celebrates scoring in the group A match against Egypt at St Petersburg Stadium
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
Sweden's head coach Janne Andersson and Gustav Svensson celebrate their victory in the group F match against South Korea at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium. Sweden won the game 1-0
Sweden's head coach Janne Andersson and Gustav Svensson celebrate their victory in the group F match against South Korea at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium. Sweden won the game 1-0
Sweden's head coach Janne Andersson and Gustav Svensson celebrate their victory in the group F match against South Korea at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium. Sweden won the game 1-0
© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS
Argentina's Lionel Messi in group D match between Argentina and Croatia at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium at FIFA World Cup Russia 2018. Croatia won 3-0
Argentina's Lionel Messi in group D match between Argentina and Croatia at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium at FIFA World Cup Russia 2018. Croatia won 3-0
Argentina's Lionel Messi in group D match between Argentina and Croatia at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium at FIFA World Cup Russia 2018. Croatia won 3-0
© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS
Croatia's Luka Modric celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the group D match between Argentina and Croatia in Nizhny Novgorod
Croatia's Luka Modric celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the group D match between Argentina and Croatia in Nizhny Novgorod
Croatia's Luka Modric celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the group D match between Argentina and Croatia in Nizhny Novgorod
© AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan
An Argentinian fan reacts after the group D match between Argentina and Croatia in Nizhny Novgorod. Croatia won 3-0
An Argentinian fan reacts after the group D match between Argentina and Croatia in Nizhny Novgorod. Croatia won 3-0
An Argentinian fan reacts after the group D match between Argentina and Croatia in Nizhny Novgorod. Croatia won 3-0
© AP Photo/Petr David Josek
Mexican football fans gather in Nikolskaya Street in central Moscow to celebrate Mexico's victory group F match against Germany
Mexican football fans gather in Nikolskaya Street in central Moscow to celebrate Mexico's victory group F match against Germany
Mexican football fans gather in Nikolskaya Street in central Moscow to celebrate Mexico's victory group F match against Germany
© Alexander Ryumin/TASS
A total of 32 national football teams are participating in the 2018 FIFA World Cup held in Russia between June 14 and July 15. Emotions are running high these days and fans are experiencing highs and lows watching the much-talked about football matches. See the reactions by players and fans during the first matches captured on camera in this gallery by TASS.

2018 World Cup in Russia
