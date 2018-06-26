Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Bitter end: Egyptian commentator dies after Saudi Arabia beats Egypt 2-1 in World Cup

Sport
June 26, 12:06 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Egyptian team lost all the three group stage matches at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and their chances to get into the tournament’s knockout stage

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Savostianov/TASS

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Former Coach of Cairo’s Zamalek FC Abdrahim Mohammed Negma who gave the play-by-play account of the Egypt-Saudi Arabia FIFA World Cup match died after the Egyptian national team lost 1-2, Gazeta.ru reported, citing Youm7.

More news on
2018 FIFA WORLD CUP IN RUSSIA
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

Russian striker Dzyuba: Defeat to Uruguay ‘must teach us a lesson’ at World Cup

World Cup organizers revoke Fan IDs of 24 Argentinian fans

Team Russia is capable of drawing right conclusions from defeat, says chief coach

Negma worked for one of Egypt’s TV channels. During the match, he suffered a heart attack and was subsequently rushed to the hospital where he died.

Egypt’s encounter with Saudi Arabia ended in a 1-2 defeat. The Egyptians opened the score in the middle of the first half, but the Saudis netted an equalizer in the 45th minute and secured their win in the fifth added minute to the second half of the game.

The Egyptian team lost all the three group stage matches at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and their chances to get into the tournament’s knockout stage.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
FIFA World Cup 2018 World Cup in Russia
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
15
Russia parties after defeating Egypt at 2018 FIFA World Cup
16
Football fans bring carnival atmosphere to Russia
15
Radiant female fans at FIFA World Cup
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Bitter end: Egyptian commentator dies after Saudi Arabia beats Egypt 2-1 in World Cup
2
Feline fortune-teller: Hermitage cat named among best oracles of FIFA World Cup
3
Russia ready to counter UK’s OPCW initiative, chief delegate says
4
OPCW may gain right to apportion blame for chemical attacks
5
Mark Garber quits Rusal board
6
Russia’s top brass blasts NATO’s tank biathlon as competition with ‘anti-Russian context’
7
Russia to face Spain in knockouts of FIFA World Cup 2018
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT