Russian striker Dzyuba: Defeat to Uruguay ‘must teach us a lesson’ at World Cup

SAMARA, June 26. /TASS/. Russia’s defeat at the 2018 FIFA World Cup to Uruguay on Monday will be a good lesson for the team and also will also serve as a timely slap in the face ahead of the next game, Russian forward Artyom Dzyuba said.

Russia lost 0-3 to the team from Uruguay in the last match of their Group A, played on Monday night in the city of Samara. The goals were scored by Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez (10th minute), Russia’s Denis Cheryshev (own-goal on 23rd minute), Uruguay’s Edinson Cavani (90th minute).

"We failed to win and there are many reasons for this, moreover it is extremely difficult to beat the team of this high class," Dzyuba told journalists after the match. "The first goal was at our own hands, the second one was bitter and then we had a red card, and it was when the game went completely to the Uruguayans."

"This was a good test for us and our next opponent will be of the level, which we must understand and this defeat was probably for good as we received a slap in the face in time," the Russian striker said.

Both Russia and Uruguay already secured places in the next Round of Last 16 of the global football championship, each enjoying wins over opponents in their two previous group stage matches. June 25 match was a decider on the winner of their Group A, which also enrolled the teams from Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

The Russian team is playing its next match in the knockout stage against Spain on July 1 at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, while Uruguay is set to meet with Portugal on June 30 at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi.

