World Cup organizers revoke Fan IDs of 24 Argentinian fans

BUENOS AIRES, June 25. /TASS/. Organizers of FIFA World Cup 2018 championship have stripped 24 Argentine fans of the right to attend matches following their involvement in a brawl at a stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Argentine Security Minister Patricia Bullrich twittered on Monday.

She uploaded the photos of the twenty-four men who had provoked a scuffle with Croat fans before the beginning of the Argentina-Croatia match.

"These are the violent 24 men that caused the fierce fight between fans before the match between Argentina and Croatia," Bullrich wrote. "We asked Russia to the withdraw their Fan IDs. Here, from today, they will not enter any stadium."

"We will remain firm against the vandals who want to place themselves above the law," she wrote.

The teams played the match on June 21 and Croatia won 3-0. Somewhat later, a video uploaded in the internet showed a brawl between the fans in a premise under the spectator stands.

Specifically, the 23-second footage showed several people striking with their feet a man sprawled on the floor while other fans were trying to interfere in a bid to stop the conflict.

Bullrich said earlier the Argentine government had asked the Russian authorities to detain and deport the participants in the incident.