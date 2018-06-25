Team Russia is capable of drawing right conclusions from defeat, says chief coach

SAMARA, June 25. /TASS/. Team Russia is strong enough psychologically to draw the right conclusions from the defeat in its last World Cup group stage match vs Uruguay, the team’s chief coach, Stanislav Cherchesov, said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Russia was defeated 0-3 by Uruguay to take the second place in Group A. They will play a Round of 16 match at Moscow’s Luzhniki stadium on July 1.

"The team is strong enough, in psychological terms, to live through this defeat. No, to ‘live through’ is a wrong expression. It will be better to say, to sift it through and draw the right conclusions," Cherchesov said, adding that it would take an "art of being ready at the right moment."

He said the defeat was a kind of a slap in the face. But, in his words, "a slap in the face at a right moment is useful."

"So, we will be waiting calmly to see who will be our next opponent," he said. "Whether we want it or not, but team Uruguay is a team of other level and I will repeat it once again that this match will help us get prepared for the next game."

With six points earned in three games, Russia finished the group stage on the second place in Group A. Uruguay are the group’s leader, with nine points. They will play their first knockout stage game in Sochi on June 30.

Uruguay’s and Russia’s opponents will be known after Group B matches between Spain and Morocco, and Iran and Portugal to be played later on Monday. Spain, Portugal (with four pints each) and Iran (with three points) have chances to make it to the Round of 16.

Russia is holding its first-ever edition of the FIFA World Cup, which kicked off in Moscow with a spectacular opening show at the Luzhniki Stadium on the night of June 14.

A total of 32 national football teams are participating. The teams were divided into eight groups, with four in each, and the top two from their relevant groups will proceed to the next round, known as the playoffs or the knockout stage, to keep vying for the much-coveted FIFA World Cup Trophy.

Eleven host cities, namely Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara, were selected to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup.