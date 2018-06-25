Netanyahu gets Putin’s invitation to attend final match of World Cup 2018

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has received an invitation from Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the final match of FIFA World Cup 2018 that will be played at Moscow’s Luzhniki stadium on July 15, Israeli Channel 7 tv said on Monday.

A well-informed source told the channel Netanyahu was satisfied by receiving the invitation but there was no final decision on his part yet.

The president of the Palestine Football Association, Jibril Rajoub, told WAFA news agency earlier the President of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, planned attending the final match at Luzhniki stadium, too.