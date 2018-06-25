Buranovo Grannies stage flash mob in downtown Moscow in support of Team Russia

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Buranovo Grannies [Buranovskiye Babushki], an ethno-pop group of eight retired women from the township of Buranovo, Russia’s constituent region of Udmurtia, who gained international renown in 2012 for representing this country at the Eurovision Song Contest in Baku, have staged a flash mob on Novy Arbat Avenue in downtown Moscow in support of Team Russia.

The performers wearing the emblems of the team presented several songs form their repertoire.

"We love our national football team and we wish it real good luck at this championship," said the group leader, Anna Prokopyeva. "They play vs Uruguay today and we’d like to support our guys in one way or another."

"It’s important to stand firm, to believe in one’s own strength, to fight to the end," she told reporters. "Although Uruguay is in the lead [0-2 at the time she spoke - TASS], the fans must support the team wholeheartedly. There should be a shared energy and everything will work out well for us then."