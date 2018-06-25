Uruguay sports minister says Russia World Cup best in history

SAMARA, June 25. /TASS/. FIFA World Cup 2018 held in Russia is best one in the history of World Cup championships, the Sports Minister of Uruguay, Fernando Caceres said on Monday in the course of an online conference.

"We hosted the first World Cup championship 88 years ago and really much has changed since that time," Cacecras said. "Football as such has changed, too."

"Russia is a political, economic and sports power," he said. "Eighty-eighty years on, we see the best championship in history. We’re satisfied with how the Russians welcomed us. We’ve gotten familiarized with Russian culture. The best kind of literature was written in this country."

Along with Argentina and Paraguay, Uruguay plans filing a bid for hosting FIFA World Cup in 2030. The championship of 2022 will be held in Qatar and the championship of 2026, in three countries at a time - the US, Canada and Mexico.

"We have a dream to host the World Cup in 2030," Caceres said. "We’re a small country and that’s why we’ve invited Argentina and Paraguay [as co-hosts]. We don’t have the capabilities comparable to Russia’s but we have history and our people live by football."

"We hope for Russia’s support," he said. "We’ve seen now the level [of organization] at this championship and that’s reality because you did it. You organized the best championship in world history.".