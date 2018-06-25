Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Iceland’s ambassador hails organization of 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia

Sport
June 25, 16:40 UTC+3 ROSTOV-ON-DON

Team Iceland have their main base in the Black Sea beach city of Gelendzhik

Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexandr Sherbak/TASS

ROSTOV-ON-DON, June 25. /TASS/. Iceland’s ambassador to Russia, Berglind Asgeirsdottir has described with the word ‘fantastic’ the level of organization of FIFA World Cup 2018 championship, which Russia is hosting for the first time in its history.

Read also

Feline fortune-teller: Hermitage cat named among best oracles of FIFA World Cup

"[…] I have to use this opportunity to pay compliment to the Russian side for fantastic organizing of the World Cup," Ms. Asgeirsdottir said said. "And in the Icelandic media the interviews with Icelanders show they are overwhelmed by hospitality and friendship."

She pointed out to an encouraging influence of football on an increase of tourist flows between the two countries and on bilateral trade.

Tuesday’s match between Iceland and Croatia on Rostov Arena stadium in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don is extremely important for Team Iceland, the ambassador said.

Team Iceland have their main base in the Black Sea beach city of Gelendzhik. They drew a game vs Argentina 1-1 on June 16 in Moscow and lost to Nigeria 0-2 in the second match.

Iceland occupy the third position with one point scored. The Croats occupy the third place with six points.

Gallery
16 photo

Football fans bring carnival atmosphere to Russia

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
2018 World Cup in Russia
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
15
Russia parties after defeating Egypt at 2018 FIFA World Cup
16
Football fans bring carnival atmosphere to Russia
15
Radiant female fans at FIFA World Cup
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Shipbuilders to deliver 2 noiseless submarines to Russia’s Pacific Fleet in 2020
2
Press review: Russian air power backs Damascus and why Denmark is delaying Nord Stream 2
3
Uruguay's Jose Gimenez to skip game against Russia due to injury
4
Poland quits 2018 FIFA World Cup, Kane rewrites Team England’s history
5
Russian, Iranian foreign ministers discuss nuclear deal
6
Samara’s oracle goat gambles on Russia win in World Cup match against Uruguay
7
Pension reform debate stirs uproar, but Putin handling it prudently, Kremlin assures
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT