Iceland’s ambassador hails organization of 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia

ROSTOV-ON-DON, June 25. /TASS/. Iceland’s ambassador to Russia, Berglind Asgeirsdottir has described with the word ‘fantastic’ the level of organization of FIFA World Cup 2018 championship, which Russia is hosting for the first time in its history.

"[…] I have to use this opportunity to pay compliment to the Russian side for fantastic organizing of the World Cup," Ms. Asgeirsdottir said said. "And in the Icelandic media the interviews with Icelanders show they are overwhelmed by hospitality and friendship."

She pointed out to an encouraging influence of football on an increase of tourist flows between the two countries and on bilateral trade.

Tuesday’s match between Iceland and Croatia on Rostov Arena stadium in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don is extremely important for Team Iceland, the ambassador said.

Team Iceland have their main base in the Black Sea beach city of Gelendzhik. They drew a game vs Argentina 1-1 on June 16 in Moscow and lost to Nigeria 0-2 in the second match.

Iceland occupy the third position with one point scored. The Croats occupy the third place with six points.