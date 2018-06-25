Poland quits 2018 FIFA World Cup, Kane rewrites Team England’s history

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Belgium and England made it to the knockout stage during Day 11 of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia, while Poland was eliminated from the tournament, quite unexpectedly for many.

England snatched an easy 6-1 win over Panama in the FIFA World Cup Group G second match that was played on Sunday in Nizhny Novgorod in front of a crowd of 43,319. The goals for England were scored by defender John Stones (8’ and 40’), forward Harry Kane (22’ pen, 45’ pen, 62’) and midfielder Jesse Lingard (36’). The only goal for Panama was scored by defender Felipe Baloy (78’).

The result guaranteed the participation in the knockout stage not only to England, which scored six points, but also to Belgium, which defeated Tunisia (5-2) on Saturday.

Britain’s team secured their biggest World Cup win scoring more than three goals during normal playing time for the first time ever. Kane with five goals tops the list of the tournament’s best scorers surpassing Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo and Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku who scored four goals each. Russia’s Denis Cheryshev and Spain’s Diego Costa share the fourth place (three goals each).

June 24 was one of the most high-performance World Cup days with 14 goals scored. More goals in one day were scored only on June 26, 1954, and on June 15, 1982 (18 in each match).

Surprised by Japan, disappointed with Poland

Meanwhile, Poland lost all chances of making it to the knockout stage having lost to Colombia 0-3. The game was played in Kazan in front of a crowd of 42,873 fans, a record-breaking attendance for the Kazan Arena stadium. The team’s Head Coach Adam Nawalka noted that his charges lost to a strong team, and it is necessary to put up with that.

Colombia will now qualify for the knockout stage, along with the national squads of Japan and Senegal, whose encounter in Yekaterinburg ended in a draw. Although Senegal scored goals twice, Japan, just like in its match against Colombia (2-1) showed themselves as a team of well-organized and skillful players.

The teams continued a record-breaking series of World Cup matches with goals scored, which now stands at 32 (the previous record was 26 games). No goalless draws have so far been registered at the tournament in Russia.

Two Group A matches will be played on Monday at 17:00 Moscow time. Russia will face Uruguay in Samara, while Saudi Arabia and Egypt will play against each other in Volgograd. Group B matches will begin at 21:00 Moscow time. Spain will face Morocco in Kaliningrad, and Iran vs Portugal match will be played in Saransk.