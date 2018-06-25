Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Poland eliminated after losing to Colombia in World Cup group stage match

Sport
June 25, 0:33 UTC+3 KAZAN

The game was played in Kazan in front of a crowd of 42,873 fans

© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS

KAZAN, June 24. /TASS/. Having lost to Colombia 0-3 in a FIFA World Cup Group H match on Sunday, Poland was eliminated from the tournament.

The game was played in Kazan in front of a crowd of 42,873 fans, a record-breaking attendance for the Kazan Arena stadium.

The opening goal was scored on the 40th minute by Colombia’s defender Yerry Mina. The two other goals were scored by forward Radamel Falcao (70’) and midfielder Juan Cuadrado (75’).

It was the sixth encounter for Colombia and Poland and their first one at an official tournament. Colombia won four of the games.

With three points earned, Colombia have ascended to the third place in Group H. Poland that have failed to win any points now has no chances to make it into the knockout stage. The top positions in the group are shared by Senegal and Japan, both having four points. Now, Poland will face Japan in Volgograd on June 28 and Senegal will play the final groups stage match vs Colombia in Samara, also on June 28.

Russia is holding its first-ever edition of the FIFA World Cup, which kicked off in Moscow with a spectacular opening show at the Luzhniki Stadium on the night of June 14.

A total of 32 national football teams are participating. The teams were divided into eight groups, with four in each, and the top two from their relevant groups will proceed to the next round, known as the playoffs or the knockout stage, to keep vying for the much-coveted FIFA World Cup Trophy.

Eleven host cities, namely Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara, were selected to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup.

2018 World Cup in Russia
