Oracle she-goat from Samara predicts Russia’s win in World Cup game vs Uruguay

SAMARA, June 24. /TASS/. Zabiyaka, a she-goat from a Samara-based zoo, has predicted Russia’s win over Uruguay in its final FIFA World Cup group stage match to be played in Samara on June 25, a zoo official told TASS on Sunday.

"The she-goat has anticipated Russia’s win. We trust her because she is never wrong," said Alyona Kireyeva, director of the zoo’s science and education department.

The prediction was made under a standard pattern. The goat was offered to pick between three bowls with carrots, cabbage and apples standing for Russia’s win, Uruguay’s win and a draw. Ultimately, she chose the one marked with the colors of the Russian flag.

Zabiyaka won the title of Samara’s World Cup oracle in a contest, with her rivals being a skunk, a hen, a python, a fox, a monkey, and a camel.

After wins in two group stage games, both Russia and Uruguay have cleared for the World Cup’s knockout stage. Russia are slightly ahead of Uruguay and will be the group’s leader if they defeat Uruguay or even end the game in a draw.

Russia is holding its first-ever edition of the FIFA World Cup, which kicked off in Moscow with a spectacular opening show at the Luzhniki Stadium on the night of June 14.

A total of 32 national football teams are participating. The teams were divided into eight groups, with four in each, and the top two from their relevant groups will proceed to the next round, known as the playoffs or the knockout stage, to keep vying for the much-coveted FIFA World Cup Trophy.

Eleven host cities, namely Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara, were selected to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup.