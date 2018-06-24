Russian Politics & Diplomacy
FIFA slaps Poland with over $10,000 fine for fans misconduct at 2018 World Cup in Russia

Sport
June 24, 19:56 UTC+3 SAMARA

A sanction of a financial penalty comes in the wake of a group stage match of the World Cup between the national sides of Poland and Senegal

SAMARA, June 24. /TASS/. The world’s governing football body, FIFA, announced in its statement on Sunday a decision to impose a fine of over $10,000 on the Polish Football Association for national fans misconduct during the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

A sanction of a financial penalty, announced by FIFA today, comes in the wake of a group stage match of 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia played between the national sides of Poland and Senegal on June 19 at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow (1-2).

"The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has sanctioned the Polish Football Association with a fine of 10,000 Swiss francs (almost $10,120) and a warning for the display of a political and offensive banner by Polish fans during the match played between Poland and Senegal," the statement said.

A total of 32 national football teams are participating in the 2018 FIFA World Cup held in 11 cities across Russia between June 14 and July 15.

Russia is holding its first time ever edition of the FIFA World Cup, which kicked off in Moscow with a spectacular opening show at the Luzhniki Stadium on the night of June 14.

The country selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

