FIFA slaps Poland with over $10,000 fine for fans misconduct at 2018 World Cup in Russia

SAMARA, June 24. /TASS/. The world’s governing football body, FIFA, announced in its statement on Sunday a decision to impose a fine of over $10,000 on the Polish Football Association for national fans misconduct during the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

A sanction of a financial penalty, announced by FIFA today, comes in the wake of a group stage match of 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia played between the national sides of Poland and Senegal on June 19 at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow (1-2).

"The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has sanctioned the Polish Football Association with a fine of 10,000 Swiss francs (almost $10,120) and a warning for the display of a political and offensive banner by Polish fans during the match played between Poland and Senegal," the statement said.

