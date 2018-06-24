Uruguay aims at finishing 2018 FIFA World Cup’s group stage in top spot - striker Cavani

SAMARA, June 24. /TASS/. The Uruguayan national football team set the task to finish the group stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, currently underway in 11 cities across Russia, in the top spot of its Group A, Uruguay’s forward Edinson Cavani said on Sunday.

Uruguay’s footballers held a training session on late Sunday afternoon at the Samara Arena ahead of their closing group stage match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup against hosts Russia in the city of Samara on June 25.

"We throw our hearts into the game, including our joy, and always do our utmost at a hundred-percent level," Cavani told journalists in Samara. "No matter what the current situation looks like, but we will be playing tomorrow in exactly the same manner."

"Our prime task initially was to clear the group stage and the next task was to win all of the group stage matches," the 31-year-old Uruguayan striker said. "This is a good test for us."

A total of 22 players from the Uruguayan national football squad appeared for a training session on the pitch of the 45,000-seat capacity Samara Arena amid searing summer temperatures of about 33 degrees Celsius (90 degrees Fahrenheit).

Uruguay’s central defender Jose Gimenez did not attend the training session due to an injury sustained in one of the two previous group stage matches of the world championship.

The Russian national team’s football players held their training session at the Samara Arena earlier on Sunday, hitting the pitch at midday local time.

Both Russia and Uruguay have already secured places in the next Round of Last 16 of the global football championship, each enjoying wins over opponents in their two previous group stage matches. Tomorrow’s match will decide on the winner of their Group A, which also enrolls the teams from Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

Possible opponents either for Russia or Uruguay in the Last 16 round will be decided after their duel in Samara later on Monday and they are currently Portugal, Spain and Iran.

