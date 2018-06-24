Russian Politics & Diplomacy
England hammers Panama in World Cup group stage match to make to knockout stage

Sport
June 24, 17:23 UTC+3 NIZHNY NOVGOROD

The goals for England were scored by defender John Stones, forward Harry Kane and midfielder Jesse Lingard

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, June 24. /TASS/. England hammered Panama 6-1 in the FIFA World Cup Group G second match that was played on Sunday in Nizhny Novgorod in front of a crowd of 43,319.

The goals for England were scored by defender John Stones (8’ and 40’), forward Harry Kane (22’ pen, 45’ pen, 62’) and midfielder Jesse Lingard (36’). The only goal for Panama was scored by defender Felipe Baloy (78’).

With the current tournament’s second hat-trick, Kane, who has five goals to his credit, has outstripped Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo and Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku, who scored four goals each.

It was the first-ever encounter between England and Panama. England have lost not a single game to teams from the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) since 1950, when they were defeated by the US team.

With six points, England share top positions with Belgium in Group G. Panama and Tunisia that have failed to earn any points whatsoever have no chance to make it to the knockout stage.

Belgium and England will contest the first place in the group in a match in Kaliningrad on June 28. Panama will face Tunisia in Saransk on the same day.

