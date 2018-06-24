Russia plays better at 2018 FIFA World Cup compared to 2017 Confederations Cup - coach

SAMARA, June 24. /TASS/. The Russian national football team is playing at matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup much better compared with its performance at the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup, Stanislav Cherchesov, the head coach of the national side, said on Sunday.

"We look much better compared to the (2017 FIFA) Confederations Cup, where we were also in a decent shape," Cherchesov told journalists in Samara. "We should not exclude the motivation, since it is our home World Cup. It explains why we play better than some other teams."

At the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup, held last summer in four Russian cities, the Russian national squad defeated New Zealand 2-0, then missed the victory against UEFA Champions Portugal 0-1 and finally lost to Mexico 1-2, failing to qualify for the next round.

Earlier in the day, a total of 22 players from the Russian squad appeared for a training session on the pitch of the 45,000-seat capacity Samara Arena amid hot summer temperatures hovering around 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit). The practice was held ahead of their final group stage match against Uruguay on Monday.

The head coach of the Russian national squad also told journalists that the team was not making and selective predictions regarding the next opponent in the round of Last 16.

"We are not having any preferences," Cherchesov said. "The (Group B) matches of Portugal (against Iran) and Spain (against Morocco) will be played after us (on Monday)."

"We played against both of them (Portugal and Spain) in the past and looked decent in both matches, so it will all eventually be just like the god of football decides."

Both Russia and Uruguay already secured places in the next Round of Last 16 of the global football championship, each enjoying wins over opponents in their two previous group stage matches. Tomorrow’s match will decide on the winner of their Group A, which also enrolls the teams from Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

Russia’s possible opponents in the Last 16 will be decided on Monday and they are currently Portugal, Spain and Iran.

